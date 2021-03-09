How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Spring Training Game on March 9, 2021: Live Stream

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants in a Spring Training game. The telecast is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants

When: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST

TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Wisconsin (soon to be Bally Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Brewers games all year long.

If you are a Giants fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on NBC Sports Bay Area all season long, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

