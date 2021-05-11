How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on May 11, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

St. Louis heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Adam Wainwright. Wainwright went 8 1/3 innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with five strikeouts against Colorado.

Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

The Brewers are 9-6 against the rest of their division. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .216 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Avisail Garcia leads the team with an average of .273.

The Cardinals are 8-4 against NL Central Division opponents. St. Louis has slugged .403, good for fourth in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a .511 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Brewers won the last meeting 9-3. Brett Anderson secured his first victory and Travis Shaw went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for Milwaukee. Daniel Ponce de Leon took his first loss for St. Louis.

Live TV Streaming Option