How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Live Online on April 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 15, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers play the Cardinals leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (3-2) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-3)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, one strikeout); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -154, Cardinals +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Brewers scored 4.6 runs per game while allowing 3.8 in the 2021 season.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .244 and slugging .412.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)