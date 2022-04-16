How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals (4-2) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-4)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-1, 21.00 ERA, 3.33 WHIP, five strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

St. Louis went 90-72 overall and 45-36 in road games a season ago. The Cardinals batted .244 as a team in the 2021 season with a .725 OPS.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)