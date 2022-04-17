MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest.

Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Midwest.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Cardinals play the Brewers leading series 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals (5-2) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-5)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, four strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -130, Cardinals +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 2-1.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .713 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)