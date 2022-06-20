How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 20, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers take home losing streak into matchup with the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (38-30, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-30, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-4, 2.62 ERA, .97 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.52 ERA, .95 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -158, Cardinals +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers aim to end their six-game home skid with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee is 38-30 overall and 15-12 at home. The Brewers have gone 20-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis has a 38-30 record overall and a 17-17 record in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .405 slugging percentage to rank ninth in MLB.

Monday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 15 doubles and 10 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 9-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 22 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .344 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 10-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby: day-to-day (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)