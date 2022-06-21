How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers play the Cardinals leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (38-31, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-30, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, three strikeouts); Brewers: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -150, Brewers +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee has a 39-30 record overall and a 16-12 record at home. The Brewers are 28-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

St. Louis is 17-18 in road games and 38-31 overall. The Cardinals have a 14-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 10th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 33 RBI for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 8-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 16 home runs while slugging .614. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-42 with five doubles and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .276 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)