How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 23, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Cardinals bring 2-1 series advantage over Brewers into game 4

St. Louis Cardinals (40-31, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-32, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -115, Cardinals -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 2-1.

Milwaukee has a 39-32 record overall and a 16-14 record in home games. The Brewers have the seventh-best team ERA in the majors at 3.69.

St. Louis has a 40-31 record overall and a 19-18 record in road games. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

The teams meet Thursday for the 12th time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has nine doubles, 14 home runs and 35 RBI for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 8-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 22 doubles and 17 home runs for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-40 with five doubles and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Cardinals: T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)