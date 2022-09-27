How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on September 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a two-game series.

Milwaukee has a 42-30 record in home games and an 82-71 record overall. The Brewers have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .411.

St. Louis is 38-38 in road games and 89-65 overall. The Cardinals are 66-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold a 9-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 31 doubles and 31 home runs for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 12-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 35 home runs while slugging .584. Albert Pujols is 8-for-30 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .200 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)