How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on September 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday for the second game of a two-game series. The Cardinals won the first, 6-2.

Milwaukee has an 82-72 record overall and a 42-31 record in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the majors.

St. Louis has a 90-65 record overall and a 39-38 record on the road. The Cardinals have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 10-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 31 doubles and 31 home runs for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 11-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 35 home runs while slugging .585. Albert Pujols is 7-for-30 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .201 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: day-to-day (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)