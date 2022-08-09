How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on August 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers open 2-game series at home against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (58-50, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-50, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-2, 4.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -165, Rays +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday to begin a two-game series.

Milwaukee is 58-50 overall and 27-22 at home. The Brewers have hit 151 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Tampa Bay has a 25-29 record on the road and a 58-50 record overall. The Rays are 16-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich ranks eighth on the Brewers with a .263 batting average, and has 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 59 walks and 35 RBI. Kolten Wong is 12-for-32 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz ranks eighth on the Rays with a .276 batting average, and has 21 doubles, five home runs, 58 walks and 34 RBI. Brandon Lowe is 11-for-36 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rays: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)