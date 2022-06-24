How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Blue Jays visit the Brewers to begin 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (39-30, second in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (40-32, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -157, Brewers +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Toronto Blue Jays to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee has gone 17-14 in home games and 40-32 overall. The Brewers are 21-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Toronto is 18-16 in road games and 39-30 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 28-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 15 home runs while slugging .495. Andrew McCutchen is 10-for-30 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Alejandro Kirk has a .307 batting average to rank fifth on the Blue Jays, and has 10 doubles and eight home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 13-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .265 batting average, 6.16 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (elbow), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)