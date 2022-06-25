How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Wisconsin

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Kirk leads Blue Jays against the Brewers after 4-hit outing

Toronto Blue Jays (40-30, second in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (40-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 4.94 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (5-4, 2.31 ERA, .92 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -159, Blue Jays +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Milwaukee Brewers after Alejandro Kirk had four hits against the Brewers on Friday.

Milwaukee has a 17-15 record at home and a 40-33 record overall. The Brewers have a 21-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto has gone 19-16 in road games and 40-30 overall. The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .324.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .244 for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen is 11-for-30 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 34 RBI for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .251 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), George Springer: day-to-day (elbow), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)