MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers and Blue Jays play, winner takes 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (40-31, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (41-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-3, 5.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Brewers: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -148, Brewers +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 41-33 record overall and an 18-15 record at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

Toronto has a 19-17 record on the road and a 40-31 record overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has nine doubles, 15 home runs and 38 RBI for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 9-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Alejandro Kirk has a .318 batting average to rank fifth on the Blue Jays, and has 10 doubles and nine home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 12-for-39 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .245 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (right ucl), Hunter Renfroe: day-to-day (calf), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), George Springer: day-to-day (elbow), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)