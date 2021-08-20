How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Brewers: Brett Anderson (4-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -217, Nationals +178; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Washington will meet on Friday.

The Brewers are 32-27 on their home turf. Milwaukee’s lineup has 151 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24 homers.

The Nationals are 21-35 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Brewers won the last meeting 3-0. Brandon Woodruff secured his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Milwaukee. Max Scherzer registered his fourth loss for Washington.

Live TV Streaming Option