How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or MASN, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-4, 4.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (4-4, 3.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -219, Nationals +182; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Washington will face off on Saturday.

The Brewers are 32-28 on their home turf. Milwaukee is averaging 4.4 RBI per game this season. Avisail Garcia leads the team with 73 total runs batted in.

The Nationals have gone 22-35 away from home. Washington is hitting a collective .258 this season, led by Juan Soto with an average of .304.

The Nationals won the last meeting 4-1. Patrick Corbin earned his seventh victory and Lane Thomas went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Washington. Brett Anderson registered his seventh loss for Milwaukee.

