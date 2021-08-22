MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on August 22, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Sean Nolin (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 2.67 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (7-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -221, Nationals +184; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to face the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Brewers are 33-28 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .370.

The Nationals are 22-36 on the road. Washington is hitting a collective .258 this season, led by Juan Soto with an average of .307.

The Brewers won the last meeting 9-6. Devin Williams earned his seventh victory and Christian Yelich went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI for Milwaukee. Javy Guerra registered his first loss for Washington.

Live TV Streaming Option