 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN2≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Nationals into game 2

Washington Nationals (13-27, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (25-14, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-6, 6.28 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 5.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -221, Nationals +181; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Washington Nationals, leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee is 25-14 overall and 13-5 in home games. The Brewers have a 15-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington has a 5-15 record in home games and a 13-27 record overall. The Nationals have gone 2-4 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with nine home runs while slugging .527. Hunter Renfroe is 13-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads Washington with eight home runs while slugging .465. Nelson Cruz is 10-for-34 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.