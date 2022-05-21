MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Nationals into game 2

Washington Nationals (13-27, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (25-14, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-6, 6.28 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 5.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -221, Nationals +181; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Washington Nationals, leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee is 25-14 overall and 13-5 in home games. The Brewers have a 15-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington has a 5-15 record in home games and a 13-27 record overall. The Nationals have gone 2-4 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with nine home runs while slugging .527. Hunter Renfroe is 13-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads Washington with eight home runs while slugging .465. Nelson Cruz is 10-for-34 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)