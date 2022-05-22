How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on May 22, 2022: Viewing Options, Streaming, & TV Channels

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers try to keep home win streak going, host the Nationals

Washington Nationals (13-28, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (26-14, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Aaron Sanchez (2-3, 7.94 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-1, 3.53 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -254, Nationals +206; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.

Milwaukee has a 26-14 record overall and a 14-5 record in home games. The Brewers have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .415.

Washington has a 13-28 record overall and a 5-15 record in home games. The Nationals are 9-19 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has nine doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 14-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has eight doubles, a home run and 11 RBI for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 7-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Alcides Escobar: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)