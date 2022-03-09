How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and Young clash in Milwaukee-Atlanta matchup

Atlanta Hawks (31-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (41-25, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -5.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young, meet when Milwaukee and Atlanta take the court. Antetokounmpo is second in the NBA averaging 29.4 points per game and Young is sixth in the league averaging 27.8 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 25-18 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.5.

The Hawks are 20-21 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 24.2 assists per game led by Young averaging 9.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 121-114 in the last matchup on Jan. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Young is scoring 27.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 122.7 points, 48.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

Hawks: Kevin Huerter: day to day (shoulder).