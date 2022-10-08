How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Abu Dhabi Games Live Online on October 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

This is their second matchup in the 2022 Abu Dhabi Games. In Milwaukee, Atlanta, and nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Atlanta Hawks beat Milwaukee Bucks 123 113 in Abu Dhabi NBA warm up

The Associated Press

Dejounte Murray scored 25 points in his Atlanta debut and the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-113 on Thursday in the NBA’s first game in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf.

The teams will play another preseason game on Saturday at Etihad Arena.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 19 points. Jevon Carter scored 17 points off Milwaukee’s bench.

Murray added nine assists, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. His backcourt partner, Trae Young, added 22 points with three assists. Murray was acquired from the San Antonio Spurs for three first-round picks in the Hawks’ biggest offseason move.

Murray and Young combined to make 13 of 16 free throws, all in the first half.

The game featured the NBA’s three Holiday brothers. Aaron Holiday had 16 points and Justin Holiday added nine for the

Hawks. Jrue Holiday had 12 points for the Bucks.