How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 3 Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

In Boston, Milwaukee, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, they will simulcast the game on ESPN3, which is available with their Sling Orange Plan. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee, Boston tied 1-1 heading into game 3

Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -3; over/under is 213

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks for game three of the Eastern Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The Celtics beat the Bucks 109-86 in the last meeting. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 30 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points.

The Bucks are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the NBA with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.

The Celtics are 33-19 in conference games. Boston scores 111.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 110.9 points, 49.0 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 117.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: George Hill: day to day (abdominal), Khris Middleton: out (knee).

Celtics: Marcus Smart: day to day (thigh).