How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 4 Live Online on May 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

When: Monday, May 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Milwaukee, Boston, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. It's also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Boston

Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1; over/under is 210

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Bucks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks defeated the Celtics 103-101 in the last matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 42 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 27 points.

The Bucks are 33-19 in conference matchups. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.7 boards. Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 11.6 rebounds.

The Celtics are 33-19 in conference matchups. Boston is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 fast break points per game led by Brown averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.9 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Marcus Smart is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 108.5 points, 49.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.9 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 113.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee).

Celtics: Sam Hauser: out (shoulder).