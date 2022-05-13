 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 6 Live Online on May 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

In Milwaukee, Boston, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee looks to close out series in game 6

Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1.5; over/under is 211.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Bucks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Boston Celtics in game six. The Bucks won the last meeting 110-107 on May 11 led by 40 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Jayson Tatum scored 34 points for the Celtics.

The Bucks are 33-19 in conference matchups. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the NBA shooting 36.6% from deep, led by Sandro Mamukelashvili shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The Celtics are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 46.1 rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 9.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Tatum is scoring 26.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 105.7 points, 50.0 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: George Hill: day to day (abdominal), Khris Middleton: out (knee).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Sam Hauser: out (shoulder).

