How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Preseason Game Live Online on October 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Bally Sports+.

Outside those markets, the game is airing on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and [YouTube TV.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.