Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 26, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Bally Sports+ to watch Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Outside those markets, the game is available on ESPN. You can stream ESPN with Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Brooklyn visits Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo's 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Brooklyn Nets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 125-105 victory against the Houston Rockets.

Milwaukee went 33-19 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bucks gave up 101.3 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

Brooklyn went 0-4 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Nets averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 29.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Nets: T.J. Warren: out (foot), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Markieff Morris: out (personal).