How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee faces Charlotte, looks for 6th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (13-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Charlotte aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Bucks are 9-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 47.5 boards. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.8 rebounds.

The Hornets have gone 9-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is third in the league with 26.3 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 27 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 17.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Ball averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier is shooting 50.0% and averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 112.2 points, 49.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 114.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: day to day (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Hornets: Cody Martin: out (illness), Mason Plumlee: out (calf).