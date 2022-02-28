How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on February 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (30-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (36-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -10; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Charlotte. He’s second in the NBA averaging 29.4 points per game.

The Bucks are 22-18 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference with 13.2 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.2.

The Hornets are 20-19 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte ranks sixth in the NBA with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 2.6.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Hornets won the last matchup 103-99 on Jan. 11, with Terry Rozier scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.4 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Miles Bridges is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 120.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 113.4 points, 50.5 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: day to day (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Hornets: Nick Richards: out (foot), Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).