How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee take on DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (42-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (44-27, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Milwaukee and Chicago take the court. Antetokounmpo ranks second in the NBA averaging 29.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Bucks are 26-18 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is 20-18 against opponents over .500.

The Bulls are 27-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 24.1 assists per game led by DeRozan averaging 5.1.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 118-112 in the last matchup on March 5. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points, and Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DeRozan is averaging 27.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 24.6 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 124.6 points, 49.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee).

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).