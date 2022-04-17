How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Round 1: Game 1 Live Online on April 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

The game is also available on TNT, which is airing the game nationally, including in Chicago and Milwaukee, since there are no local blackouts in the playoffs. You can stream it with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF your first month, as well as DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Bucks begin playoffs against the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -10; over/under is 229.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Chicago Bulls to begin the Eastern Conference first round. Milwaukee went 4-0 against Chicago during the regular season. The Bucks won the last regular season matchup 127-106 on April 6. Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 28 points, and DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 40 points.

The Bucks are 12-4 in division matchups. Milwaukee is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 13.1 fast break points per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 4.3.

The Bulls are 10-6 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.7 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DeRozan is averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 118.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (wrist), Bobby Portis: day to day (shoulder), Grayson Allen: day to day (hip), George Hill: day to day (abdominal), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Luca Vildoza: day to day (coach’s decision), Serge Ibaka: day to day (illness).

Bulls: Alex Caruso: day to day (back), Coby White: day to day (toe), Matt Thomas: day to day (leg), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).