How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 Live Online on April 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and TNT + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and the Bucks host Chicago with 1-0 series lead

Chicago Bulls (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -10; over/under is 225

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last meeting 93-86 on April 17 led by 27 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points for the Bulls.

The Bucks are 12-4 against division opponents. Milwaukee is fifth in the league shooting 36.6% from downtown, led by Sandro Mamukelashvili shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The Bulls are 10-6 against the rest of the division. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.7 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.3% and averaging 29.9 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DeMar DeRozan is shooting 50.4% and averaging 27.9 points for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 47.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 108.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: day to day (back), George Hill: day to day (abdominal).

Bulls: Matt Thomas: day to day (leg), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

