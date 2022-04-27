How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee looks to clinch series in game 5

Chicago Bulls (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -10; over/under is 219.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Chicago Bulls in game five. The Bucks won the last meeting 119-95 on April 24 led by 32 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Zach LaVine scored 24 points for the Bulls.

The Bucks are 33-19 in conference matchups. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 13.1 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.3.

The Bulls are 29-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 4-4 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 20.1 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 106.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: George Hill: out (abdominal), Khris Middleton: out (knee), Luca Vildoza: day to day (illness).

Bulls: Alex Caruso: day to day (head), Matt Thomas: day to day (leg), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).