How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Cleveland takes on Milwaukee, looks for 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-9, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -8

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hits the road against Milwaukee trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Bucks are 4-0 against Central Division opponents. Milwaukee is eighth in the league shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Brook Lopez shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers are 9-5 in conference play. Cleveland ranks sixth in the NBA with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, six assists and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.9 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 114.1 points, 52.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 106.1 points, 47.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), George Hill: day to day (knee).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out (calf).