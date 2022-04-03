How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks

When: Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: ABC

In Milwaukee, Dallas, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Top scorers square off in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (48-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48-29, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo ranks second in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Doncic ranks fourth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game.

The Bucks are 26-13 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 13.4 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.5.

The Mavericks are 21-18 on the road. Dallas ranks second in the league allowing only 104.7 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 102-95 on Dec. 24, with Khris Middleton scoring 26 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.1 points per game with 11.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Doncic is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 28.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists. Jalen Brunson is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 117.9 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 110.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (right knee soreness), Khris Middleton: day to day (left wrist), Jrue Holiday: day to day (left ankle sprain), DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee), Brook Lopez: day to day (back).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Sterling Brown: out (health and safety protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), Theo Pinson: out (finger).