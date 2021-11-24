How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Bucks play the Pistons on 4-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Detroit Pistons (4-13, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -14.5; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup with Detroit as winners of four consecutive games.

The Bucks have gone 2-0 against division opponents. Milwaukee is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Pistons are 1-4 against Central Division teams. Detroit is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring averaging just 99.1 points per game while shooting 41.0%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won 117-89 in the last meeting on Nov. 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points, and Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, six assists and 1.9 blocks for the Bucks. Grayson Allen is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Grant is shooting 40.6% and averaging 19.4 points for the Pistons. Frank Jackson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 108.0 points, 47.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 101.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (thumb), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).