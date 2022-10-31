How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Online on October 31, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, October 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a season ago. The Bucks shot 43.8% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons shot 43.1% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: out (nasal), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).