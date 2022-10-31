How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Online on October 31, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time
On Monday, October 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons
- When: Monday, October 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Detroit
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Detroit
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference)
Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.
Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a season ago. The Bucks shot 43.8% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.
Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons shot 43.1% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: out (nasal), Joe Ingles: out (knee).
Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).