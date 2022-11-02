How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons

In Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, while in Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit. It's also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons.

Bucks vs. Pistons Last Game Highlights

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee takes on Detroit, looks for 7th straight victory

Detroit Pistons (2-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (6-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will attempt to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over Detroit.

Milwaukee went 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a season ago. The Bucks averaged 6.3 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Detroit finished 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons gave up 112.5 points per game while committing 21.9 fouls last season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Pistons 110-108 in their last matchup on Nov. 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 31 points, and Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 27 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: day to day (nasal), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Jalen Duren: day to day (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).