How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on January 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

In Milwaukee and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN in Milwaukee.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Top scorers face off in Milwaukee-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (30-10, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (26-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry, meet when Milwaukee and Golden State hit the court. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA averaging 28.4 points per game and Curry ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.8 points per game.

The Bucks are 13-7 in home games. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 47.1 boards. Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 11.4 rebounds.

The Warriors are 12-7 on the road. Golden State ranks fifth in the NBA with 46.1 rebounds per game. Draymond Green paces the Warriors with 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Curry is averaging 26.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 47.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 104.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Grayson Allen: out (health protocols), Jrue Holiday: out (ankle), Brook Lopez: out (back), George Hill: out (health and safety protocols).

Warriors: Draymond Green: out (calf), James Wiseman: out (knee).