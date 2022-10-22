 Skip to Content
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 22, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets

In Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is the only way to watch Bucks games locally this season.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee and Houston to meet in cross-conference matchup

Houston Rockets (0-2, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -13; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads to Milwaukee for a non-conference matchup.

Milwaukee went 7-5 overall last season while going 27-14 at home. The Bucks averaged 20.8 assists per game on 38.5 made field goals last season.

Houston went 20-62 overall last season while going 9-32 on the road. The Rockets averaged 109.7 points per game last season, 17.5 on free throws and 40.5 from deep.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Rockets: TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

