How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee faces Indiana, seeks 9th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (12-17, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (18-11, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Bucks play Indiana.

The Bucks are 5-0 against Central Division teams. Milwaukee is ninth in the NBA averaging 110.5 points and is shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Pacers are 1-3 against the rest of the division. Indiana is seventh in the league scoring 48.3 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 12.6.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup on Nov. 28, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 26 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 16 points and 6.2 assists for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.6 points and 11.4 rebounds while shooting 57.9% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Malcolm Brogdon is scoring 20.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Pacers. Sabonis is averaging 19.8 points and 13.3 rebounds while shooting 62.6% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 47.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 108.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: George Hill: out (reconditioning), Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Khris Middleton: day to day (knee), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Pacers: Justin Holiday: out (conditioning), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), T.J. Warren: out (foot).