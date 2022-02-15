How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Indiana takes on Milwaukee on 6-game skid

Indiana Pacers (19-39, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -11

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into the matchup with Milwaukee after losing six games in a row.

The Bucks have gone 7-3 against division opponents. Milwaukee is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pacers are 2-10 against opponents from the Central Division. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.7 fast break points per game led by Chris Duarte averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 114-99 on Dec. 16, with Jrue Holiday scoring 26 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holiday is averaging 18.1 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Duarte is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 118.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 112.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (ankle).

Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Chris Duarte: day to day (toe), Myles Turner: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (achilles).