How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Clippers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Los Angeles after 44-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (37-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48-28, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -8; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Los Angeles Clippers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 120-119 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bucks are 26-12 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks second in the league with 47.0 rebounds led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.7.

The Clippers are 16-24 in road games. Los Angeles averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 22-14 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 137-113 on Feb. 7, with Antetokounmpo scoring 28 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.4% and averaging 30.1 points for the Bucks. Grayson Allen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 17.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Clippers: 3-7, averaging 109.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Brandon Boston Jr.: day to day (illness), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).