How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Lakers

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers (8-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (6-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league scoring 26.5 points per game.

The Bucks are 1-4 on their home court. Milwaukee allows 109.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 1-2 away from home. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference with 46.2 rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 10.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, six assists and 1.7 blocks for the Bucks. Grayson Allen is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Davis is averaging 24.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 3-7, averaging 104.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 106.7 points, 47.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), George Hill: day to day (back), Khris Middleton: day to day (health and safety protocols), Brook Lopez: day to day (back).

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).