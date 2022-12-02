How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Online on December 2, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Bally Sports+, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (8-12, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo is currently fourth in the league scoring 31.3 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 11-2 at home. Milwaukee is the league leader with 36.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.4.

The Lakers are 2-6 in road games. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference with 16.1 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, while averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Anthony Davis is shooting 57.1% and averaging 24.8 points for the Lakers. James is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Serge Ibaka: out (illness), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Lakers: Troy Brown Jr.: out (foot).