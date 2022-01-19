How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Memphis plays Milwaukee, looks for 7th straight road win

Memphis Grizzlies (31-15, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (27-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hits the road against Milwaukee looking to continue its six-game road winning streak.

The Bucks have gone 14-8 at home. Milwaukee is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.2% from deep, led by Brook Lopez shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 14-6 in road games. Memphis ranks ninth in the league with 25.2 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Morant is averaging 24.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 114.3 points, 47.3 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 115.0 points, 52.2 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 8.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jrue Holiday: out (ankle), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (health and safety protocols), Yves Pons: out (ankle), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).