How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Live Online on October 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra, which are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only Live TV Streaming Service to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Outside those areas, the game is streaming on NBA TV, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.