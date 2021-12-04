How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee puts home win streak on the line against Miami

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (14-9, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (14-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Bucks take on Miami.

The Bucks have gone 10-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is second in the league with 47.4 rebounds led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.8.

The Heat are 8-4 in Eastern Conference play. Miami ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Bucks 137-95 in their last meeting on Oct. 22. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 27 points, and Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 27.6 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Bucks. Pat Connaughton is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jimmy Butler is scoring 23.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Heat. Herro is averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 111.7 points, 49.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 104.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), DeMarcus Cousins: day to day (conditioning), George Hill: day to day (knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).