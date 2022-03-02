How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on March 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Heat take on the Bucks, look for 5th straight win

Miami Heat (41-21, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (37-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 23-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 46.6 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.4.

The Heat are 26-12 in Eastern Conference play. Miami averages 109.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Heat won 113-104 in the last meeting on Dec. 9. Caleb Martin led the Heat with 28 points, and Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 123.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Heat: 9-1, averaging 113.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Kyle Lowry: out (personal).