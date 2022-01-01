How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on January 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans (13-22, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with New Orleans. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Bucks are 12-5 in home games. Milwaukee is fifth in the NBA averaging 110.9 points and is shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Pelicans are 6-13 on the road. New Orleans has a 7-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 116-112 in overtime in the last matchup on Dec. 18. Devonte’ Graham led the Pelicans with 26 points, and Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 53.0% and averaging 26.4 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18.5 points and 12 rebounds for the Pelicans. Graham is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Semi Ojeleye: out (health and safety protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Josh Hart: day to day (ankle), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (health and safety protocols), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: day to day (achilles), Naji Marshall: out (health protocols).