How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on November 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the New York Knicks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can stream the game on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. It is also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee faces New York, aims to break home slide

By The Associated Press

New York Knicks (5-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (4-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on New York looking to stop its three-game home skid.

Milwaukee went 30-12 in Eastern Conference action and 26-10 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Bucks averaged 120.1 points per game last season, 48.8 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

New York finished 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Knicks averaged 107.1 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 35.4 from deep.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Khris Middleton: day to day (illness), Brook Lopez: day to day (back), Jrue Holiday: day to day (left ankle).

Knicks: None listed.